PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park has announced environmental education programs for the next several weeks.
Holiday Nature CraftsSaturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
Craft time is all grown up in this activity for children and adults. Try your hand at making a holiday decor using materials from our fields and woodlands. A few different styles and designs will be offered. Gather ideas just in time for holiday decorating! Suitable from age 4 to adult.
Meet at the park office conference room (entrance at rear of building).
Orienteering 101
Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Come out and learn the basics of finding your way with a map and compass. We’ll learn the essentials inside, then go outside for a short orienteering course. Use one of our compasses or bring your own!
Meet at the park office conference room (entrance at rear of building).
Morning Bird WalkSunday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m.
The colder months are still a great time to find a variety of birds, especially waterfowl and more northern songbirds! Spend the morning looking and listening for the various birds that can be found in the park. This is open to all experience levels. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow.
Meet at the Killbuck boat launch.
Little Naturalist
Story TimeMonday, Dec. 16, 10:30 a.m.
Bring your children out to the park to hear a winter-themed story. We will read about how some of our animals stay warm and then make a simple craft to take home. Activities are designed for children ages 3-6, however all ages are welcome.
Register in advance by calling 674-1000x105.
Meet in the park office conference room (entrance at rear of building).
Winter Solstice HikeSaturday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m.
Enjoy the shortest day of the year in our woods! Join the park naturalist for a hike along Point Trail. This is an approximately 3-mile long loop with some hills. Dress in layers, wear proper footwear, and bring water/snacks.
Meet at the point trailhead on Beaver Valley Road.
Animal Track CastingMonday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.
Stop by to learn about the animal tracks we may find around our homes and in our parks. You will learn how to make a plaster cast that you can then take home.
Meet at the park office conference foom (entrance at rear of building).
First Day HikeWednesday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Welcome in 2020 by enjoying a leisurely hike with state park staff! We will hike Deer Trail, with an option to walk Footprint Trail upon our return. Dress in layers, wear proper footwear, and drinking water is recommended.
Meet at the point trailhead on Beaver Valley Road.
These park programs are free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 x105, or by email at princeprogra.m.ssp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming progra.m.s can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.