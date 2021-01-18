PHILIPSBURG — Pre-registration for 2021-2022 kindergarten classes is currently underway for students who will attend Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021 may register for kindergarten.
Kindergarten registration will take place in three phases:
1. Online Pre-registration: Available Jan. 15
Pre-registration can be completed by going to www.pomounties.org. Find the Kindergarten Registration 2021-22 link at the top of the page, click on Pre-Registration Form, complete the form and submit.
2. Online Registration:
The online registration can be completed through our Sapphire Student Information System, during the open enrollment dates. The 2021-2022 Kindergarten Registration Form will be available starting Feb. 4.
During the open enrollment period, go to www.pomounties.org. Click the Kindergarten Registration link at the top of the page, then click on the link “Kindergarten Registration”.
A Sapphire Registration Account is needed to complete the online registration form. Please note this registration account is different than the parent portal account for checking grades, attendance, etc.
Certain documents are required when registering a child for school. All documents can be uploaded directly into the online registration form in Sapphire. If you have difficulty uploading the documents into the form, please contact the IT help desk by emailing helpdesk@pomounties.org or calling (814) 342-7322.
Required Documents to Complete Registration:
- Proof of age (birth certificate, passport, baptismal certificate if DOB is shown)
- Proof of residency –needs notarized (driver’s license, deed, lease, utility bill)
- Health history, dental examination, physical examination
Immunization record:
- DTaP –four required -one after child’s fourth birthday
- MMR –two required
- Hepatitis B –three required
- Polio –four required (one after the child turns four)
- Varicella (Chicken Pox vaccine) -two required
3. In School Registration:
- May 3-4, 1-7 p.m., Osceola Mills Elementary (343-4105)
- May 5-6, 1-7 p.m., Philipsburg Elementary (342-2870)
In school registration will be scheduled by the building secretaries. Students may have no more than two adults accompany them during in school registration. All participants must wear a mask. Students will be assessed by reading specialists, school nurse, and speech pathologist. Families will also meet with the transportation department, school secretary, school principal, student services, & school nurse.
Parents can bring any documents to in school registration that were not previously uploaded. There will be a notary in the building if needed.