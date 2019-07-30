HARRISBURG — PHEAA is reminding first-time PA State Grant applicants planning to attend a community college during the 2019-20 academic year that the program’s application deadline is Aug. 1.
Additionally, students who are first-time applicants enrolled in a two-year program of study at business school, trade or technical schools, hospital schools of nursing and community, junior or 4-year colleges or universities who are enrolled in a non-transferable program of study must also submit their State Grant applications by Aug. 1.
Students enrolled in the 2019 summer semester are required to complete the summer application by Aug. 15.
“The PA State Grant Program is an important part of a successful higher education funding plan for thousands of students throughout the Commonwealth,” said Representative Mike Peifer, PHEAA Board Chairman. “With a maximum grant award of $4,123, the Program reduces the need for students to borrow money to pay for college, helping to lower or eliminate their student loan debt burden after graduation.”
PA State Grant applicants must meet all eligibility requirements, including being enrolled at least half-time in an approved course of study. More information on the program, including a complete list of eligibility requirements, can be found at pheaa.org/funding-opportunities/state-grant-program.
To determine eligibility for a PA State Grant award, applicants must complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and a State Grant Form, which collects additional information not requested on the federal application. Completing the SGF is only required for first-time State Grant applicants. Applicants can access the FAFSA at either PHEAA.org/FAFSA or fafsa.gov. First-time applicants can access the SGF directly from the FAFSA on the Web, allowing them to easily complete the entire process from a single website.
Students who have already submitted their FAFSA but not their SGF will need to visit their Account Access through the Secure Sign-In at PHEAA.org to complete their SGF.
“Students and their families need to understand the different financial aid options that are available to them,” said Sen. Wayne Fontana, PHEAA Vice Chairman. “The key is to focus on grants and scholarships first since they do not need to be repaid, before considering any kind of a loan. Then, they must make sure they complete their applications before the submission deadline or they risk missing out on money that would have otherwise been qualified to receive.”
For information on the higher education financial aid process, schedules for financial aid nights and FAFSA Completion Sessions, reminders of financial aid deadlines, and videos offering tips and information pertaining to planning for higher education, students can join PHEAA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pheaa.aid.