Pennington receives inaugural Staff of the Year Excellence Award

DUBOIS — Director of Student Affairs Rebecca Pennington has received the inaugural Penn State DuBois Staff of the Year Excellence Award. Intended to be announced at the end of each academic year, the award is extended to a staff member who goes above and beyond their normally assigned job responsibilities in resolving a particularly difficult dilemma, being exceptionally creative, or being responsive to others.
Nominations are accepted from students, faculty, and staff. One of Pennington’s nominators said, “It may be her job to protect and support the students, but she cares and encourages much more than is required for her job.”
Another nominator remarked, “No matter the time of day or night, Rebecca is there to answer messages and calls.”
Pennington said of this honor, “Receiving this award was quite a surprise and I’m humbled. I try my best to work hard to support students; however, I do it because it is the right thing to do and I love my job. To be recognized by students and my colleagues makes me emotional and very grateful for their kindness.”
Pennington has worked at Penn State DuBois since 1998 when she was hired as the Student Life Coordinator. She worked in that position until 2006 when she moved to the Associate Director of Student Affairs position, responsible for Career Services and Student Conduct. In 2007, she was promoted to the Director of Student Affairs, overseeing the offices of Career Development, Athletics, Student Engagement, Health Services, Counseling Services, Student Conduct, and Students in Crisis, where she remains today. Pennington earned a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies and a Master of Education in counselors education with an emphasis in chemical dependency, both from The Pennsylvania State University.