UNIVERSITY PARK — To support its customers during the pandemic, Penn State Extension offered its library of online courses for free in April, and the response was overwhelming — close to 79,000 registrations were received.
If you were not one of those who signed up — or even if you were — you have a second chance to expand your knowledge, as the offer is being extended through May 10.
“After receiving such positive feedback on this promotion, and knowing that the citizens of Pennsylvania and beyond continue to face challenges, we felt it was important to extend the offer and show our support,” said Brent Hales, director of Penn State Extension and associate dean in the College of Agricultural Sciences.
Penn State Extension offers a variety of online courses that can help individuals, families and businesses. These courses, which can be accessed anywhere and anytime, feature short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning. Some courses offer certificates, while others provide continuing-education credits.
Food safety, nutrition and food preparation, best agricultural practices, horticulture, environmental stewardship, community involvement, business planning, and healthy families are among the many topics covered. Extension also offers an ever-growing library of real-time, free educational products, such as webinars and articles, that address today’s challenges.
“From the dairy farmer to the backyard gardener, from parents seeking healthy meal ideas to civic leaders looking for information on community development, extension has resources available for everyone,” Hales said. “Penn State Extension is online, leading the way with practical, useable, science-based knowledge.”
To view offerings available under the special offer, visit https://extension.psu.edu/freecourses.
The deadline to register is May 10. Some exclusions apply.