DuBOIS — As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and the country, Penn State DuBois is taking measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus in local communities. Full remote learning begins on Nov. 20, allowing students to stay home following the Thanksgiving break and through the holiday season.
As cases of the virus have been confirmed among students, the University continues to provide contact tracing. Students who have tested positive are isolating, and their close contacts are in quarantine at this time. Close contacts of students who have tested positive are also being asked to conduct a test through Penn State. Additionally, voluntary testing is being provided by the University at no cost to students, with DuBois students strongly encouraged to schedule a time to receive their test kits on Nov. 16 and 17.
Information and resources have been provided through our DuBois COVID Resources page. Though some students may live near the campus community permanently and may not leave over the holidays, they are also encouraged to receive a test kit during the allotted time. Students are asked to test at least three days before their scheduled departure, as the turnaround time for results will be approximately 48 hours from the time a test is received at the lab.
These actions are part of Penn State’s multilayered approach to containing the spread of COVID-19. Having a test on record this November will allow for a greater understanding of the health of the University population and help prepare for the spring semester’s testing plan.
The University talks regularly with the Pennsylvania Department of Health who has reviewed departure plans to minimize cases within the Commonwealth and beyond. Test results are only used for contact tracing and providing appropriate support services to students. The University is required to report positive test results to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
More information is available at https://virusinfo.psu.edu/return-home