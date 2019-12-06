DuBOIS — Fall 2019 graduates of Penn State DuBois will be celebrated at December Commencement Ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Multipurpose Building Gymnasium at Penn State DuBois. Friends and family members, as well as all members of the public, are invited to attend and support the new graduates.
LuAnn Demi will offer the commencement address. Demi is the 2018-19 DuBois Educational Foundation Educator of the Year. She is program director of the Penn State DuBois Occupational Therapy Assistant Program. She also serves as an assistant teaching professor in the program. Since 1999, Demi has coordinated the OTA program, collaborating with faculty throughout the university system to update offerings in order to meet accreditation standards, industry trends, and student needs.
She has implemented mandatory service-learning activities, recruited community-based clinicians to guest lecture, and organized hands-on training workshops for students.
Demi earned her Master’s in occupational therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical College in 1993, and her Bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1984. She is a certified occupational therapist with the National Board of Certification in Occupational Therapy and is licensed through the Pennsylvania State Licensing Board.