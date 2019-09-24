PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its Interpretive Program Schedule for the month of October.
Saturday, Oct. 5Trail of New Giants, 10 a.m. – outside CCC Museum
Take an autumn hike through what should be about the peak of fall color at Parker Dam. We will traverse the Vista Spur to take in the view from the park’s highest elevation. Please wear appropriate shoes for a hiking trail.
History Walk, 2 p.m. –Beach House steps
Join us as we walk around Parker Lake, discussing the area’s timeline and how things have changed. The Parker Dam area has not always looked the way it does today. Please be aware that we will cross on the rocks below the spillway along our way.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Leaf ID Hike, 1 p.m. –outside Park Office
If you have a leaf collection due, this hike may provide you with an opportunity to collect many species of leaves. If not collecting leaves, you will collect ample knowledge of tree and leaf identification to assist you while afield in the future.
Saturday, Oct. 19Parker Dam’s 14th Annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Float
Noon to 7 p.m. – Day Use Area
Come celebrate the traditions of autumn. The main festival runs all afternoon with opportunities to learn heritage skills, watch folks practice their crafts, and experience activities that may not be as common as they once were. There will be a costume parade at the end of the afternoon, with a trunk-or-treat to follow. For more event details and exact times, please pick up a festival flyer at the Park Office or contact the park at 765-0630 or parkerdamsp@pa.gov.
Saturday, October 26
Black Bears in Pennsylvania, 10 a.m. – Beach House steps
Join us as we discuss how Black bears in Penn’s Woods are so well adapted at surviving in their habitat. There may well be more Black bears in the Commonwealth than at any other time. We’ll also learn about ways to coexist when there are bears in the area. If the weather is poor, meet in the Environmental Education Classroom.
Beaver Dam Trail, 1 p.m. – outside Park Office
Come along as we look for signs of wildlife on one of the park’s more popular trails. Many types of habitat can be seen along the way and hopefully many signs left by wildlife as well. Please wear appropriate shoes for a hiking trail.
- You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”