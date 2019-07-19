PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its educational Interpretive Program Schedule for the week beginning July 31.
Wednesday, July 31
Night Sky: 9 p.m. –bench near CCC Museum
The dark of the moon (second one this month) is a great time to view the night sky. Come and learn about the stars, planets, and constellations.
Friday, Aug. 2
DiscoverE: Hide-N-Seekers: 2 p.m. –Environmental Education Classroom
Age Requirement: 4-5 years-old
Join us as we discover our senses and learn about wildlife and how they use their senses to survive in nature. Games, crafts, and other activities are a part of this summer-long program series. Check at the Park Office for more info.
Nature Nut — Spiders: 8:30 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Spider basics will be shared in this interesting video featuring John Acorn, the Nature Nut. 30 minutes
Saturday, Aug. 3
Spider Web Hunt: 6 p.m. –Campground Host, Site 107
Meet at the campground host site to begin this search for spider webs of all shapes and sizes.
And, of course, we will also look for spiders.
Webs of Intrigue: 8 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Enter the world of a creature that has become an expert weaver, a consummate hunter, and with more than 30,000 faces – a master of adaptation.
In this Emmy Award-winning program, you’ll witness these expert weavers and hunters in action. 45 minutes
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.