DuBOIS — Training recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be offered through Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education in April. This 10-hour training is intended to help employees in many different industries maintain a healthy and safe work environment.
Those who enroll will meet from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on both April 26, and 27 at the North Central PA LaunchBox at 2 East Long Avenue, DuBois, PA. Students will receive their OSHA 10 card in the mail following the class.
Penn State DuBois offers this course in partnership with DMS Safety Consultants, a division of DMS Environmental of Bellefonte. Instructor Dave Nelson, ASC (Advanced Safety Certificate) of DMS Environmental is certified by OSHA to teach multiple safety trainings, including this OSHA-10 course.
This training program is intended to provide entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities, and how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site. The training covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards that a worker may encounter.
The registration fee is $295 per student, which includes a box lunch for each day.
Register at https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load&sectionId=23716715
Penn State DuBois offers discounts for companies wishing to register multiple staff members for an individual training. For more information, please contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at (814) 375-4715 or smc200@psu.edu.