BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University has announced that 153 Professional Experience Grants have been award for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Sarah Bainey from Osceola Mills was awarded a grant to present at the National Student Nurses Association Convention.
Professional Experience Grants help students defray the cost of professional development activities and applied learning outside the realm of the academic classroom. Without PEGs, students may be forced to decline opportunities such as national conference presentations, study abroad experiences, internships, or independent research because of the substantial expenses that can accompany these experiences.
Bloomsburg University, along with generous donors via the Bloomsburg University Foundation, has awarded $168,785 to support experiences for 145 students this academic year, and over $617,493 since the creation of the PEGs in 2015.
The grants are a part of a comprehensive effort at Bloomsburg University to equip every student with practical, meaningful experiences and alumni and employer connections, both on campus and in the field, so they are prepared to impact their community and the workplace upon graduation. This commitment to student success is known as Professional U.