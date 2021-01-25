BETHLEHEM — Northampton Community College is excited to welcome the following new or returning students who will arrive the week of Jan. 25 for the start of the Spring 2021 semester.
They will be among more than 7,500 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online.
Local students going to NCC include:
- Grampian — Brittany Thompson
- Philipsburg – Liberty Moore
Northampton Community College has locations in Bethlehem, Southside Bethlehem, Easton, and Monroe County.