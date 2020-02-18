RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is conducting a survey for the purpose of identifying critical gaps in the region’s transportation system, especially those related to transportation access issues for low income individuals, seniors, and people with disabilities.
North Central, in cooperation with a local Steering Committee, has launched this online survey to gauge public input and opinion as it advances its work on an update of its Regional Coordinated Public Transit –Human Services Transportation Plan for the six-county planning region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties. The plan’s intent is to serve as a crucial tool for regional multi-modal transit planning and sets the direction for the region to improve transportation options and promote mobility of those dependent on transit. The Coordinated Plan requirements place a large emphasis on stakeholder engagement and public involvement to ensure the plan is designed by, and benefits, those who need and use public transportation.
The Coordinated Plan will include the identification of transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, seniors, and people with low incomes, provide strategies for meeting the identified local needs, prioritization of transportation services for funding and implementation, and maximize the programs’ collective coverage by minimizing duplicate services.
The online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMXF9YH. The survey allows participants to offer feedback on transit-human services transportation in the region and communicate their transportation needs, and gaps within the current transportation network. Hard copies of the survey are available through North Central or by calling 773-3162.
In addition to the online survey, the Commission plans to host a total of twelve public outreach meetings, with two in each of the six counties, at the end of March 2020. The public meetings will help drive the final plan recommendations and give participants the opportunity to share their transit stories and transportation difficulties they face in the region.
The Commission is leading the update of the plan, in cooperation with PennDOT and technical consulting assistance from Michael Baker International, Inc. It is being guided by a project advisory committee consisting of representatives from the region’s human services and transit agencies.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is a premier regional development organization that serves the public and private sector through a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services, and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties.