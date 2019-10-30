HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for a career and technology center in Westmoreland County and school districts in Bucks, Clearfield and Mercer counties.
In Clearfield County, there were no findings in the audit of Glendale School District.
“My audits help ensure schools are being run efficiently and effectively, so that students and teachers can focus on learning and resources are focused on the classroom,” DePasquale said.
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes.
The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.