National BEST Robotics Competition kicks off at Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS — A national robotics competition for middle and high school students got under way at Penn State DuBois on Saturday, Sept. 7. An official kickoff event for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology Robotics took place on campus, with nine schools and nearly 200 students participating.
During the event, teams received the parts they’ll need to build a robot and got an overview of the competition. They also got a glimpse of the obstacle course they’ll run with their robot during the official Game Day, planned for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. The games will take place in the campus gymnasium and are open to the public.
A Mall Day is also planned for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, where the public is invited to take in a preview of the robotics competition at the DuBois Mall.
BEST provides all necessary parts and equipment for teams to build a robot that they can use to run a course and perform specified tasks. The robot must be built within a six-week time frame. On the days of the contest, all teams will run the course, competing for the best times and course completion.
Through participation in this project-based program, students learn to analyze and solve problems utilizing the Engineering Design Process, which helps them develop technological literacy skills.
The goal is to better prepare these students for further education and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields.
During the welcome on Saturday, students also had the opportunity to hear from BEST Executive Director Michael Steiner. Steiner oversees the entire nation-wide organization, based out of Pittsburgh, including 47 hubs, more than 900 schools, and nearly 30,000 students participating each year.
During the kickoff day students also took part in workshops where they were introduced to various parts of the competition such as the marketing portion, how to maintain an engineering notebook they’ll keep throughout their robot build, and a session during which some students from each group assembled and soldered a circuit board for use in their team’s robot.
This year’s theme is titled “Off the Grid” and is based on a scenario where a natural disaster has taken out the supply of electricity to an area. In the simulation on Game Day, students must use their robots to repair the electrical grid. Three top teams from the Penn State DuBois hub will move on to regional championships to be held in Denver, Colo. Dec. 7 and 8.