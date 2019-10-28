HOUTZDALE — Representatives from Kish Bank recently presented a $1,500 donation to the Moshannon Valley Community Education Foundation through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
The donation will be used to fund rigorous learning opportunities in the school’s Advanced Placement program at Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School.
“We’re excited about the opportunities our AP program has brought to students in not only challenging them within the specific courses but also increasing the level of rigor and expectations throughout our other course offerings,” said Kris Albright, MVHS Principal.
“Thanks to the generous donation of Kish Bank Bank, our programs can benefit from things like new curriculum, lab materials and training.”
Albright noted that the District pays for the testing fees for its AP exams and that in previous years EITC contributions have been used for this. “It’s a huge benefit to the students taking AP classes in that they will not have to shoulder the burden of paying to take the exams.”
Any student that scores a 3 or higher on an AP exam can earn college credit. Albright stated that 52 students were currently taking an AP course(s) and that 65 exams would be administered at the end of the school year. Albright also noted that 33% of students who took an AP exam last year scored a 3 or higher. “Student achievement has been increasing steadily,” he said. “Just last year we had the highest student score average in three out of five courses offered since inception – AP Calculus, AP Literature & Composition and AP United States History.
Advanced Placement courses have been offered at Moshannon Valley Jr.-Sr. High School since 2013; initially starting with one course and now providing courses in all core content areas.
“The growth in course offerings and student enrollment in our AP program reflect the commitment to education and pursuit of rigorous learning by our students and faculty,” said District Superintendent, Dr. John W. Zesiger. Just this year, the newest AP course and sixth total AP course offering – Computer Science is being offered and instructed by computer teacher, Rudy Kowalcyk.
The Educational Improvement Tax Credit program provides participating businesses with a tax credit equal to 75% of their contribution. Any participating business that provides a donation for two consecutive years will receive a tax credit of 90% of their contribution. Businesses wishing to apply for EITC credits must first apply with the PA Department of Community & Economic Development as early as May 1, 2017.
To learn more on how businesses can donate and receive a tax credit through the EITC program, please contact Elsie Harchak at 378-7609 or eharchak@movalley.org. The Moshannon Valley Community Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization so all donations are eligible for tax deductions.
Formed in 1935 through a merger of Farmers National Bank of Belleville and The Belleville National Bank, Kish Bank has been one of Pennsylvania’s fastest growing community bank franchises. With 16 offices throughout Centre, Huntingdon, and Mifflin Counties, including four financial centers, and a state-of-the-art online banking product, Kish Bank serves a potential population of over 230,000 people and over 87,000 households. Today, Kish Bank has total assets of over $905 million.