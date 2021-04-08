DUBOIS — Mount Aloysius College will host an open house for area residents interested in radiography on Tuesday, April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The open house will take place in the Central Resource Center of Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois West. The entire program is completed onsite at the hospital.
The open house is the perfect opportunity to get more information about the program and to learn more about careers available in medical imaging and radiography.
“Mount Aloysius’ combined approach with Penn Highlands Healthcare Dubois grants students the unique opportunity to earn a degree from a quality institution while learning in a hospital setting,” said Andy Clouse, Director of Enrollment Management at Mount Aloysius College. “The clinical environment allows for hands-on learning in the rapidly evolving field of radiography.”
Faculty will be available to answer specific questions about the program. Participants will receive information about the affordability of an education at Mount Aloysius, and about the financial aid opportunities available to those interested in studying medical imaging at Penn Highlands Healthcare Dubois. More than 98 percent of Mount Aloysius College students receive some form of financial aid.
For more information or to register, email gce@mtaloy.edu or visit mtaloy.edu/dubois.