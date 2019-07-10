CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College is holding a summer open house on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in their Wolf-Kuhn Gallery. The event is open to all new, transfer, and returning adult students and their families.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, staff and students as well as experience Mount Aloysius College’s rural 193-acre campus.
During the event, campus representatives will highlight the benefits of attending Mount Aloysius College. At the conclusion of the opening remarks, attendees will separate into small groups according to their majors or interests and tour the campus with a similar current student. Visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and will also receive free MAC campus gear. After a break for lunch, guests will have an opportunity to participate in a resource fair. Professors, athletic coaches, student affairs professionals, and current students will be available to answer any questions.
Mount Aloysius College is designated as a College of Distinction, a Best Value School, and a Military Friendly College. Students at Mount Aloysius can choose from more than 70 academic programs. Mount Aloysius College’s modernized classrooms, beautiful campus, and job-oriented programs attract students from across the world who are looking for a “next level” college experience. MAC also fields 15 NCAA Division III athletic programs.
Transfer students or former college students looking to finish their degree are encouraged to bring their college transcripts for an on-the-spot transfer evaluation. Financial Aid Advisors and Admission Counselors will be on-hand to answer questions.
For more information on Mount Aloysius College or to register for this event, visit www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 888-823-2220.