CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College recently released the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2020.
The Dean’s List honors students enrolled full-time who have achieved a 3.50 grade point average or better, or students enrolled part-time who have earned a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours and have earned a 3.9 GPA.
Mount Aloysius College students from the Progressland readership area named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 are:
Coalport — Cassidy L. Hamilton, Jennifer L. Ruffaner
Curwensville — Audrianne P. Bradley
DuBois — Ireland E. Lydick, Isabella N. Mangiantini, Allison J. Pittsley
Falls Creek — Amber A. Breth, Hannah A. Holt
Grampian — Alea J. Vogel
Houtzdale — Summer D. Adams, Aleksandr Kovalick
Philipsburg — Cameron S. Domblisky, David M. McPherson, Kelly L. Stephens
Snow Shoe — Ryan D. Brooks.