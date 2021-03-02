CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College invites prospective students and their families to visit the 193-acre campus for an engaging open house on Saturday, March 20. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, chat with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about Mount Aloysius’ programs and offerings.
The open house will start at 9:30 a.m. During the event, campus representatives will highlight the many benefits of attending Mount Aloysius College, answer questions about majors and interests, and offer a customized tour of campus. Visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and will also receive free MAC campus gear.
John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College, urges students and parents to take advantage of the College’s open house.
“This is the best opportunity to get a comprehensive look at Mount Aloysius College and to experience our beautiful campus,” McKeegan said. “We are looking forward to meeting future Mounties within the parameters of state and local COVID protocols. Our admissions and financial aid professionals will be available to answer questions regarding academics, athletics, student life, and financial aid.”
The number of students and families who can participate in this session will comport with current COVID-19 occupancy limits. The college will follow all masking and social distancing guidelines, in addition to other Department of Health guidelines.
Established in 1853, Mount Aloysius College is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Cresson. Register for the open house through email at admissions@mtaloy.edu, online at www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 886-6383.