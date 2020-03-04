ALTOONA — The ninth class of Sheetz Fellows was inducted during a formal ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Penn State Altoona, including Velanna Skripek of Moshannon.
A competitive academic program, Sheetz Fellows offers unique opportunities that ignite and inspire the entrepreneurial mindset of students at Penn State Altoona by fostering critical thinking, ingenuity, leadership, and problem-solving skills.
Fourteen students were inducted into the program — Alexandra Arbanas of Chicora; Nathan Auman of Centre Hall; James Gillespie of Glen Mills; Luke Hoffnagle of Hanover; Ryan Long of Centre Hall; Jenna Metzler of Martinsburg; Jacob Mrvos of North Huntingdon; Jacob Muthler of Roaring Spring; Amber Newberry of Altoona; Destinee Pfirsching of Altoona; William Riggleman of Altoona; Katelyn Sheetz of Reedsville; Velanna Skripek, of Moshannon; and Steven Snowden of Altoona.
The Sheetz Fellows Program was established in 2009 as part of an historic gift to Penn State Altoona by Steve and Nancy Sheetz and has proven to be a visionary initiative that prepares students for professional, educational, personal, and social success.
All Sheetz Fellows are required to maintain at least a 3.25 in major GPA, in addition to completing a concentration in entrepreneurship or an entrepreneurship minor, a minimum of 80 hours of servant leadership, a mentor program, a study abroad experience, an internship or research initiative, and an ethics course.
Sheetz Fellows receive a $10,000 scholarship during their senior year used for travel abroad, a CEO conference, and other numerous leadership and travel opportunities. All students graduating Penn State Altoona as a Sheetz Fellow receive a medallion and special recognition at commencement.