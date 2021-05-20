HOUTZDALE — The following Moshannon Valley Jr.-Sr. High School seniors were selected as scholarship recipients during a virtual presentation held on Tuesday, May 18.
High School Principal Kris Albright thanked all the presenters for joining remotely to present their awards and recognized the students, saying, “Although we can’t congratulate you in person, we hope tonight serves as recognition for your academic accomplishments.”
Scholarships and their recipients are listed below.
- Adeline E. Thomas Memorial Scholarship –Bridget Pedmo
- Alumni Scholarship –Joe Spewock
- Carolyn (Green) Ball Memorial Scholarship –Grace Spencer and Marah Barnhart
- Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship –Daphne Nevling
- Children’s Orthopedic Services, Inc. Scholarship –Marah Barnhart
- Christopher A. Souder Scholarship –Jonna Smeal
- CNB Bank Scholarship –Alyssa Anderson
- Dylan Ludwig Memorial Award –Grace Spencer and Sydney Bubb
- Eugene “Doc” Brubaker Memorial Award –Cheyenne Chatley
- Frank Stumpf Memorial Scholarship –Aaron Wonderling, Jayden Coder, Lacey French, Nick Frey and Nathan Bloom
- Fullington High School Service Award –Jonna Smeal, Joe Spewock and Aaron Wonderling
- Gerald A. Solensky Educational Memorial Scholarship –Bridget Pedmo
- Greg Deao Memorial Scholarship –Jonna Smeal
- Helen Sue Rerko Memorial Scholarship –Grace Spencer
- Hiller Family Memorial Scholarship –Tabitha Gallaher, Casey Ream, Kalie Fleck, Marah Barnhart, Alyssa Anderson and Leigha Anderson
- Houtzdale Moose L.O.O.M. #327 Scholarship –Jonna Smeal, Jenna Bowman and Leigha Anderson
- Jeffrey Gallaher Memorial Scholarship –Tabitha Gallaher
- Keno Beezer Scholarship –Casey Ream, Jonna Smeal and Aaron Wonderling
- Kruise-Spewock Funeral Homes, Inc. Memorial Scholarship –Nathan Bloom
- Les Edmondson Memorial Scholarship –Bridget Pedmo and Leigha Anderson
- Major Christopher E. Reed Scholarship –Sydney Bubb
- Mary M. Wise Memorial Scholarship –Bridget Pedmo
- Morann Citizens Club, sponsors of the Pamela A. Patrick Memorial Scholarship –Trey Lyon and Madison ‘Finn’ Reams
- Moshannon Valley Rotary Club of Houtzdale, sponsors of the Harold E. Zulick Scholarship –Grace Spencer and Alura Stehley
- Nevling Family Mathematics Scholarship –Tabitha Gallaher
- PFC Bradley G. Kritzer Memorial Scholarship –Tabitha Gallaher
- Ricky A. Berndt Memorial Scholarship, –Jayden Coder
- Seth Gallaher Memorial Scholarship –Nathan Bloom
- Scott William Reed Beers Scholarship –Leigha Anderson, Marah Barnhart, Nathan Bloom, Jayden Coder, Kalie Fleck, Lacey French, Nick Frey and Aaron Wonderling
- Superintendent’s Award –Trey Lyon
- William J. “Joey” Ellis Scholarship –Jayden Coder
W.O. Guhlbranson Lutheran Scholarship –Alyssa Anderson, Leigha Anderson, Carlie Bailey, Marah Barnhart, Nathan Bloom, Jenna Bowman, Sydney Bubb, Jayden Coder, Kalie Fleck, Lacey French, Tabitha Gallaher, Daphne Nevling, Bridget Pedmo, Harley Powell, Casey Ream, Jonna Smeal, Grace Spencer, Joe Spewock, Alura Stehley, Abigail Wilson and Aaron Wonderling
The Wasilko Penn State Trustee Scholarship’s Class of 2021 recipients will be determined after Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline. Other recipients include:
- Owen Campbell (2018); Melissa English (2005) – Peter Wasilko Penn State Trustee
- Olivia Dipko (2018), Luther Harlow (2014), McKenzie McCoy (2019), Josephine Wilt (2013) – John & Anna Wasilko Memorial Trustee
- Aubrey Dotts (2020), Emma Kitko (2019) – Sgt. Nick Wasilko Memorial
- Mackenzie Kitko (2014), Carly Kitko (2014), Logan Murarik (2019) – Samuel Wasilko Memorial
- Abby Butler (2016), Reese Harlow (2017) – Michael Wasilko Memorial
- Micah DeLattre (2019), Michaela Kitko (2018) – Evelyn Wasilko Cronister Memorial
- Paige Tiesi (2019), Israel Tucker (2017) – Wasilko Family
Zazworsky Penn State Trustee Scholarships’s recipients will be determined after Penn State’s extended enrollment deadline. Those already awarded scholarships include:
- Cayli Duttry (2018) – Gilbert R. & Grace R. Beck Memorial
- Emily Harsomchuck (2017) – Frank & Anna Zazworsky Memorial
- Caleb Woodring (2018) – Nellie Ann Zazworsky
- Robert Reed (2018) – David E. & Jane A. Zazworsky
The following students were recognized as Principal’s List award winners, having maintained a grade point average placing them in the Top Ten of the class rank:
GRADE 7
- 10th – Lacee Latosky
- Ninth – Alexis Clarkson
- Eighth – Kaden Mills
- Seventh – Joey Woodring
- Sixth – Alydia Greenawalt
- Fifth – Marley Reese
- Fourth – Jeremiah Sidorick
- Third – Andrew Waslosky III
- Second – Valent Cervenak
- First – Samuel Taylor
GRADE 8
- 10th – Abigail Reifer
- Ninth – Brooke Mihalko
- Eighth – Alexis Passmore
- Seventh – Selahrae Perea
- Sixth – Kyle Merrick
- Fifth – Darius Hansel
- Fourth – Madison McCoy
- Third – Carter Berg
- Second – Paige Dillon
- First – Abigail Caldwell
GRADE 9
- 10th – Julie Kohute
- Ninth – Karleigh Sage
- Eighth – Ella Berg
- Seventh – Kate Fox
- Sixth – Olivia Williams
- Fourth TIE – Angelina Dong and Oscar Lin
- Third – Rebecca Kiner
- Second – Regis Spewock
- First – Riley Wharton
GRADE 10
- 10th – Gabriella Moore
- Ninth – Janaye Shimmel
- Eighth – Gavin Dunlap
- Seventh – Lance Morgan
- Sixth – Mason Phillips
- Fifth – Madison Mills
- Fourth – Zachary Dullen
- Third – Makenize Daniel
- Second – Cassie Travis
- First – Zachary Witherow
GRADE 11
- Tenth – Emily Murawski
- Ninth – Tiffany Vanish
- Eighth – Justise Hertlein
- Seventh – Ethan Webb
- Sixth – Michael Kitko
- Fifth – Melena Templeton
- Fourth – Hanna Campbell
- Third – Sara Caldwell
- Second – Rashelle Greenawalt
- First – Sarah McClelland
GRADE 12
- 10th – Lauren Beck
- Ninth – Daphne Nevling
- Eighth – Marah Barnhart
- Seventh – Grace Spencer
- Sixth – Leigha Anderson
- Fifth – Sydney Bubb
- Fourth – Kalie Fleck
- Third – Jonna Smeal
- Salutatorian – Bridget Pedmo
- Valedictorian – Tabitha Gallaher