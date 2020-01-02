MANSFIELD, PA — A total of 367 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students on the Mansfield University Dean’s List include:
Tanner Demchak of Woodland, David Guerra of Kylertown, Mark Lyons of DuBois, and Kasey Smeal of Hawk Run.
Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. For more information visit mansfield.edu.