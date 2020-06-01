WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Dean’s List is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship.
The following high-performing students from the Clearfield area were recognized for academic excellence for the Spring of 2020:
- Curwensville — Allison Hoover
- Grampian — Rory Mendat
- Osceola Mills — Emily Frantz
Students make the Dean’s List if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.
Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation’s oldest liberal arts colleges. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.