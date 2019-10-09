LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host weekday visits and open house events throughout the fall semester. An open house will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the Student Recreation Center. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what LHU has to offer.
During the program, prospective students will learn more about their major, tour campus and enjoy a complimentary lunch in Bentley Dining Hall.
To schedule a visit or register for the open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/visit or call 570-484-2027.