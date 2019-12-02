Lock Haven University to hold winter commencement ceremony

LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will hold its 2019 winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14. The combined graduate and undergraduate ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in Price Performance Center Auditorium, on the campus of LHU.
The speaker will be Dr. Daniel Greenstein, who became the fifth chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education in September 2018. He previously worked with other higher education leaders across the country at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he designed initiatives that promoted economic mobility, reduced attainment gaps and implemented a strategy that increased the number of degrees awarded among majority and non-majority students at U.S. colleges and universities.
He oversaw system-wide academic planning and programs as the vice provost for academic planning and programs for the University of California system before joining the Gates Foundation. He has created and led several internet-based academic information services in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
Greenstein began his academic career as a senior lecturer in modern history at Glasgow University in Scotland. He received a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Doctorate degree in philosophy from the University of Oxford.
For more information about the ceremony, visit www.lockhaven.edu/commencement or contact Kelly Hibbler at 570-484-2147 or email khibbler@lockhaven.edu.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.