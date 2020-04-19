LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will hold a virtual graduation celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9. The virtual event will be available to view on the homepage of LHU’s website at www.lockhaven.edu. A link also will be available on LHU’s Facebook page.
The university plans to hold a formal commencement ceremony later in the year, but the event has not yet been scheduled.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Lock Haven and Clearfield.