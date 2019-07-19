LOCK HAVEN — Seven members of the Lock Haven University faculty have been promoted for the 2019-20 academic year. The promotions were made after a lengthy evaluation process that was conducted in compliance with the faculty collective bargaining agreement and the LHU promotion policy.
“On behalf of the entire Lock Haven University community, I congratulate all those who were recently promoted and extend best wishes for their continued success,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “Our faculty make a difference in the lives of students by providing them with a rigorous academic experience that prepares them for success in a competitive and rapidly changing global marketplace and, as importantly, for life as informed citizens and responsible community members. These promotions are based on the value of excellence in teaching as well as scholarship and service.”
The following faculty members have been promoted to full professor status: Dr. Edward Bowman, Criminal Justice Department; Dr. Lynn Bruner, Psychology Department; Dr. Erin Kennedy, Psychology Department; and Dr. Steven Seiler, Biology Department.
The following faculty members have been promoted to associate professor status: Dr. Darlene Ardary, Nursing Department; Dr. Michael McSkimming, Criminal Justice Department.
The following faculty member has been promoted to assistant professor status: Dr. Joyce Dugan, Nursing Department.
