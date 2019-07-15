Local students win silver at National STAR Event competition held in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Courtney Buck and Lauren Coleman from Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School competed in the National STAR Event Competition at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference held June 30-July 4.
Buck and Coleman competed in Chapter Service Project Portfolio and received a silver medal in the event.
More than 8,700 participants from across the country gathered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in Competitive Events, and explore college and career options.
More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition Events at NLC. STAR Events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. Students develop real world skills participating in STAR Events.
Events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. FCCLA members choose what STAR Event they would like to compete in, events vary from Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Sports Nutrition to Fashion Design, Job Interview, and Culinary Arts.
In order to advance to the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the district and state level.