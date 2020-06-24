NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College recently named 431 students to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
- DUBOIS — Amir Hassan, Shadi Hassan and James Oberlin
- HOUTZDALE — Harley Hummel
Westminster College Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher. Established in 1852, Westminster is the first college in the country open to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion from its founding charter by the Presbyterian Church.