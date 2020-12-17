INDIANA — A Clearfield County student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was part of an innovative art project for an office within IUP’s Division of Student Affairs.
Natalie Sharpless, an art education major and art history minor from Osceola Mills, was part of a student team of artists that created a mural for the IUP Office of Student Support and Community Standards (formerly the Office of Student Conduct).
Sharpless, daughter of Lynn and Heather Sharpless of Osceola Mills, is a 2016 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. She is a dean’s list student and provost scholar. She is a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the National Art Education Association, and Sigma Alpha Pi national honor society.
Over the course of several years, the Office of Student Conduct has shifted the way that IUP views student discipline, moving toward more intentional restorative and developmental practices to support the educational disciplinary process, according to Adam Jones, office director. In summer 2020, the office changed its name to the Office of Student Support and Community Standards in order to reflect the new direction of supporting and upholding students’ rights and responsibilities.
As a way of expressing the values of the office, an original permanent installation was created by Sharpless and her co-artists, supervised by IUP Department of Art and Design faculty member Ivan Fortushniak.