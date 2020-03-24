RIDGWAY — Eleven schools and 11 manufacturing companies from throughout the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are participated in the fourth annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest for the region. Each team of sixth through eighth grade students along with a teacher/coach were provided video equipment and training and were matched with manufacturing companies located in the region.
The teams created short video profiles of their companies and the career opportunities they offer. By improving the image of these careers and creating awareness for them, the contest not only aims to sustain manufacturing careers, but aims to help them thrive. The event is led by Workforce Solutions (Workforce Development Board serving the North Central PA region).
The following schools and companies participated in the event:
- Brookville Area School District and Miller Fabrication Solutions
- Cameron County School District and Emporium Hardwoods
- Curwensville Area School District and Clearfield Metal Technologies
- Clearfield Area School District and Lezzer Lumber Company
- Floyd C. Fretz Middle School (Bradford) and Pulakos Chocolates
- Kane Area Middle School and Laughing Owl Press Company
- Northern Potter School District and The Carpenter’s Shop
- Oswayo Valley School District and Napoleon Engineering Services
- St. Leo School and Domtar Johnsonburg Mill
- St. Marys Middle School and Abbott Furnace Company
- Smethport Area School District and Allegheny Bradford Corporation
An award celebration was held on held on March 11 at the St. Marys Area High School to recognize the students, teachers/coaches, and employers. Emcee for the event was Ed Hayden, Director of Employee Relations for Zippo Manufacturing. Carol Kilko, PA Department of Community and Economic Development provided a keynote and a local Dream Team comprised of young professionals working in the manufacturing field shared their journey toward a career in manufacturing! The Dream Team included the following: Stephanie Costanzo, Engineer, Alpha Precision Group; Julianne Inzana, Marketing Coordinator, Abbott Furnace Company and Phil McDonald, Advanced Manufacturing Engineer, Alpha Precision Group
In addition to the Viewer’s Choice Award which goes to the school receiving the most online vote, the following awards were made at the ceremony by a team of seven judges listed below.
Judges:
- Neil Fowler, PA Department of Community and Economic Development (not attending)
- Ms. Carol Kilko, PA Department of Community and Economic Development
- John Brennan, Penn State DuBois Continuing Education
- Jim Chorney, North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission (not attending)
- Cindy Nellis, Clarion University Small Business Development Center
- Matt LaVerde, Intermediate Unit #6
- Robert Zaruto, North West Industrial Resource Center
Sponsors for this year’s event included Miller Fabrication Solutions, Domtar-Johnsonburg Mill, Penn Pallet, Horizon Technology, Inc and JIT Tool and Die. The event would not be possible without the generous support of these sponsors. Other funding included grants from DCED and PA Labor and Industry.
The winners of this year’s awards are pictured on the following pages and listed below:
- Outstanding overall video award –St. Leo School Team featuring Domtar – Johnsonburg Mill
- Outstanding creativity award –Oswayo Valley team featuring Napoleon Engineering Services.
- (St. Leo School and Oswayo Valley School have qualified for the statewide contest which will be held in May via a live streaming event.)
- Viewer’s choice award –St. Marys Area Middle School featuring Abbott Furnace Company.
- Outstanding career pathway award –Smethport featuring Allegheny Bradford Corporation
- Outstanding outreach plan award –Cameron County featuring Emporium Hardwoods.
- Outstanding videography award –Fretz Middle School featuring Pulako’s Chocolates.
- Outstanding educational value award –Clearfield featuring Lezzer Lumber.
- Outstanding team spirit award –Kane Area Middle School featuring Laughing Owl Press Company.
All videos can be viewed at the following link: https://www.atssocool.org/contests/north-central-pa.
The trophies were made by the Precision Machining students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center led by instructor Bob Livergood.
Awards were also presented to judges, sponsors, the host school and others for their commitment to the program. The awards were made by the Austin Area School District’s PA Wilds Creations Entrepreneur Club.
In addition, banners for the sponsors were made by Jeff Tech.