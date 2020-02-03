SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
- Micah Wolfe of DuBois has earned a Master of Education, learning and technology degree.
- Bobbi Jo Powell of Woodland has earned a Bachelor of Science, accounting degree.
WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since Oct. 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, two months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, six months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.