On Oct. 24, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees members and all 2018-19 public school retirees are invited to attend the group’s annual fall luncheon and meeting to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, which is located at 121 South Second St. in Clearfield.
This past year’s public school retirees from Clearfield County are to be the guests with the chapter to pay for the luncheons of all recent retirees. Those nine public schools include Clearfield School District, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Curwensville School District, DuBois School District, Glendale School District, Harmony School District, Moshannon Valley School District, Philipsburg-Osceola School District, and West Branch School District.
The meal will be served at noon, and it will include pork loin chops with stuffing, roasted potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, apple sauce, salad, beverages and dessert.
To make a reservation call Bev Wilson at 768-7805 by Oct. 15.
To help in our collecting food for the Clearfield Salvation Army, the group is people to bring a canned good or boxed item to donate to the chapter’s “Collect the Can Project.”
This project fulfills the chapter’s annual goal to help alleviate hunger in this area. As of the first of September the goup has collected 155 items.