Lock Haven University Clearfield and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging offer courses as part of the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.
The final class for the fall semester, “Let’s Talk Travel,” will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the LHU Clearfield academic building, room A131.
Attendees will hear from presenter Dr. Donna Tubbs, who has traveled all seven continents and the 50 states. She will cover topics such as the geographical difference and the people and things you might not expect.
Enroll in the CCLLI and receive information on future courses, class dates and times and more.
To register for classes, contact the Area Agency on Aging at 765-2696.
The Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute is a collaboration between the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and LHU Clearfield. Educational programs are offered free of charge for retirees, seniors, and the community at-large. Information is available online at www.ccaaa.net/.
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call (814) 570-3405.
LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.