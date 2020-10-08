LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester.
Plans include a week later start, the continuation of current remote learning environments and limited on-campus residency, as well as the cancellation of spring break.
The university announced Wednesday that the current instruction and campus residency model will continue for the Spring 2021 semester. As in the fall, 85% of spring courses will continue to be taught remotely and a selection of experiential, hands-on courses will still include face-to-face instruction. Examples of those courses include studio art, labs, clinical work, student teaching, and First Year Experience courses associated with experiential majors.
On-campus housing occupancy remain at the current Fall 2020 levels, which is about two-thirds of typical occupancy levels.
In addition to the continuation of mostly remote instruction and limited on-campus residency, the semester will begin a week later, with classes starting on Jan. 25, 2021. As a result of the later start and in order to conclude the semester on time while also working to mitigate the spread of the virus, spring break will be cancelled.
Prior to the start of the semester COVID-19 asymptomatic testing will take place on-campus. Early move-in for students residing on campus will be available to accommodate the spring semester pre-testing program.
President Pignatello shared, “We are making these decisions in the best interest of our students’ health and the health of their families and our entire campus community and the greater community in our city and county.
Together we will continue to work to overcome the challenges that come our way. I know that we will emerge stronger and I look forward to the day we can all be back on campus.”
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.