LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host two Admissions Academic Showcase events this month.
A Chemistry Showcase event will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, beginning on the first floor of the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center. The event will include admissions information, a campus tour and an opportunity to connect with current students enrolled in the chemistry program and faculty members.
A Health Science Showcase event will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, beginning on the first floor of the DACC. The event will include admissions information, a campus tour and the opportunity to connect with current students enrolled in the PreK-Grade 4 program and faculty members. The nursing program will not be covered during this event.
Registration is required by the day before each event. For more information or to register for an event, visit admissions.lockhvaen.edu/portal/showcase. Indoor masking is recommended during the events for students, faculty, staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated.
For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call (570) 484-2011.
