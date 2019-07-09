LOCK HAVEN — Earlier this year, Lock Haven University announced plans to expand its nursing programs and establish a school of nursing. LHU is now enrolling its first nursing class at the main campus for the fall.
Since 1991, LHU has provided comprehensive nursing education to students in the Clearfield region, when the university established the Clearfield campus. LHU now looks forward to the expansion of the program to the main campus this fall and to offering the opportunity for students interested in pursuing a nursing degree at a second location to do so.
The school of nursing will continue the university’s reputation for offering high-quality programs taught by highly motivated faculty and staff who are passionate about the quality of education they offer. The programs already offered at LHU that focus on the healthcare field, include athletic training, exercise science, pre-physical therapy, community and public health education and one of the most renowned programs in the country — physician assistant.
The nursing programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Lock Haven University and UPMC Susquehanna also have recently announced a partnership that will provide important opportunities for health education to LHU students, UPMC employees and the local community. The new partnership will enhance LHU’s health professions programs through the addition of cutting edge technology — a patient simulation lab — in a clinical setting at UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven.
Along with clinical training, the partnership will bring new forums for health education to the region. UPMC Susquehanna and LHU now offer an advanced placement program for LPNs seeking to become RNs, with classes held at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.
“In response to the increased demand for highly-qualified nurses and healthcare professionals in our region, LHU is excited to help fill that gap by expanding our nursing program to the main campus and providing our students with a second location option to obtain an affordable, high-quality nursing degree,” said LHU President Dr. Robert Pignatello.
Academic programs in nursing, including associate and bachelor’s degrees, offered at Clearfield and also now at LHU’s main campus include: ASN program, LPN advanced placement – ASN, RN to BSN program (fully online) and healthcare professions.
For more information about the nursing program at LHU, visit www.lockhaven.edu/nursingdep/.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University’s main campus is located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. The university offers 49 undergraduate majors and certifications with 47 minors and eight graduate programs.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.