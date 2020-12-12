Lock Haven University Clearfield recently announced a new degree offering in social work. Although this degree has been offered at the Lock Haven campus for many years, it will now be available to those who choose to stay in the Clearfield area.
Annjane Ross, LCSW, RPT-S, assistant professor of social work and clinical mental health counseling and long-time resident of Clearfield, has taught in the program for more than 20 years and will lead the program at Clearfield.
According to Ross, there is a great need for this degree offering. The job market for social workers is growing exponentially and will continue to grow as the population ages. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that the need for social workers will increase by 13 percent until 2029, much faster than average for all occupations.
Graduates of the LHU Bachelor of social work are eligible to for licensure in Pennsylvania and can work in various areas such as hospitals, mental health clinics, schools, children and youth services, as well as many other health care human service areas. They also can continue their education to achieve a master’s or doctorate degree.
“We are so excited to bring the first fully accredited social work degree program to Clearfield County,” said John Nauright, LHU Clearfield director. “Students working in the Clearfield area or entering directly from high school will be able to work and study close to home with educational options to suit any schedule. With faculty in Clearfield and excellent placement options in the area, students will be able to achieve their dreams of a social work career with the help of LHU-Clearfield.”
Students in the BSW program at LHU are eligible for advanced standing in a master’s degree program with a GPA of 3.0 overall and 3.25 in the major. This allows LHU social work graduates to attain the master’s degree in social work in one year; less than the average two years for MSW completion.
Valerie Dixon, associate director of the Clearfield campus, said with the financial strains that many are now facing due to the pandemic, this will provide those interested in becoming a social worker with a quality education at an affordable price. Students also will have the opportunity to commute from home or stay in student housing and Clearfield has many experienced professors teaching in the social work program.
“Our social work faculty not only have many years of experience teaching, but they also have years of clinical experience,” Dixon said. “This is a valuable asset for our program. The BS in social work is a nice complement to the other health and human service programs offered at Clearfield. There will be ample opportunities for our students to be placed in meaningful internships that will both help the community and better prepare them for social work practice. This represents another exciting opportunity for our campus to partner with the Clearfield community.”
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 768-3405.