LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University Clearfield will hold a spring open house from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 on the LHU Clearfield Campus.
Any prospective student is encouraged to attend, whether you are searching for a college for the first time, were previously enrolled and would like to resume studies, or looking to transfer.
Drop in any time — stay for 20 minutes or the entire open house.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.