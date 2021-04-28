LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University’s Visual and Performing Arts Department has launched their second online exhibition of graduating seniors’ artworks for spring 2021. The Graduating Senior Virtual Art Show is available for public viewing through May 7 at lhuvirtualseniorshow.wordpress.com.
The online exhibition marks the beginning of a more comprehensive and expansive showcase for promoting the visual arts at LHU. It is the intention of LHU’s visual arts program and exhibitions committee to pair the virtual, online gallery experience with an on-campus, face-to-face closing reception.
The artworks of LHU seniors Shatana Mone’ and Emily Diaz are featured in the show. The online gallery exhibition represents a diverse body of student work that reflects each contributing emerging artist’s aesthetic vision and creative skills. Each graduating senior has presented a series of works that are conceptually related according to their own unique aesthetic sensibilities.
For additional information on the art show, contact Vance McCoy, (570) 484-2134, vmccoy@lockhaven.edu.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success. The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty. Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the commonwealth and beyond.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, the largest provider of higher education in the commonwealth.