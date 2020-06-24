GETTYSBURG — Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Deans’ Commendation List.
Ariel Kline of Frenchville has been placed on the Deans’ Commendation List for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2020 semester.
Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition that includes Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate and other distinguished scholars among its alumni. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park.