INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

Provost Scholars from the Progressland area include:

Burnside: Jaycelyn M. Fleming

Clearfield: Devynn Chrysandra Ireland; Katelyn M. Ryan

DuBois: Alexander B. Hainese; Caitlin Joelle Kalgren; Bransyn Luke Luther

La Jose: Jonathan Glenn Rorabaugh

