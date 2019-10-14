INDIANA — Students from Clearfield County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu
Provost Scholars from the Progressland area include:
Burnside: Jaycelyn M. Fleming
Clearfield: Devynn Chrysandra Ireland; Katelyn M. Ryan
DuBois: Alexander B. Hainese; Caitlin Joelle Kalgren; Bransyn Luke Luther
La Jose: Jonathan Glenn Rorabaugh