INDIANA — The following students from Clearfield County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The full list of fall 2019 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:
Burnside: Jaycelyn M. Fleming
Clearfield: Lauren Nicole Bressler; Paige Morgan DeCasper; Michaela Sha Duez; Austin J. Fontenoy; Cassidy Jean Francisco; Devynn Chrysandra Ireland; Kira Ann Michaels; Claire Mikesell; Paige R. Mikesell; William Scott Plyler; Alayna G. Ryan; Emily E. Ryan; Nicholas Alexander Spingola; Alexis Cierra Stephenson
Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson
Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson; Sarah E. McGarry; Camryn Lynn Richards; Katherine O. Tonelli
DuBois: Alexa Alker; Paige Olivia Force; Carson Lee Hanna; Alaina M. Heberling; David Leroy Henninget; Caitlin Joelle Kalgren; Anya Lynette Kessler; Abigail Elizabeth Kirk; Dayna Lyle; Emilee Rose Risinger; Hunter Neal Rhine; Reese Elizabeth Sayers; Dominic Patrick Umbaugh
Grampian: Heather Leanna Thorp; Chloe A. Tubbs; Seth Mathew John Woolcock
Hawk Run: Anastasia T. Laterzo
Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel
La Jose: Elizabeth Kay Rorabaugh; Jonathan Glenn Rorabaugh
Mahaffey: Sean A. Bennett; Emily Jean Miller
Morrisdale: Julia Anne Herring; Sarah Katherine Orichosky; Brady L. Reitz; Alaina Nicole Speigle
Olanta: Miranda Paige Beish
Osceola Mills: Cassidy Rhea Hughes;Mackenzie Podliski; Natalie Ruth Sharpless
Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
Rockton: Kacie D. Means
Westover: Adam Michael Dubyak; Josie Don McKee.