INDIANA — The following students from Clearfield County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The full list of fall 2019 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:

Burnside: Jaycelyn M. Fleming

Clearfield: Lauren Nicole Bressler; Paige Morgan DeCasper; Michaela Sha Duez; Austin J. Fontenoy; Cassidy Jean Francisco; Devynn Chrysandra Ireland; Kira Ann Michaels; Claire Mikesell; Paige R. Mikesell; William Scott Plyler; Alayna G. Ryan; Emily E. Ryan; Nicholas Alexander Spingola; Alexis Cierra Stephenson

Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson

Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson; Sarah E. McGarry; Camryn Lynn Richards; Katherine O. Tonelli

DuBois: Alexa Alker; Paige Olivia Force; Carson Lee Hanna; Alaina M. Heberling; David Leroy Henninget; Caitlin Joelle Kalgren; Anya Lynette Kessler; Abigail Elizabeth Kirk; Dayna Lyle; Emilee Rose Risinger; Hunter Neal Rhine; Reese Elizabeth Sayers; Dominic Patrick Umbaugh

Grampian: Heather Leanna Thorp; Chloe A. Tubbs; Seth Mathew John Woolcock

Hawk Run: Anastasia T. Laterzo

Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel

La Jose: Elizabeth Kay Rorabaugh; Jonathan Glenn Rorabaugh

Mahaffey: Sean A. Bennett; Emily Jean Miller

Morrisdale: Julia Anne Herring; Sarah Katherine Orichosky; Brady L. Reitz; Alaina Nicole Speigle

Olanta: Miranda Paige Beish

Osceola Mills: Cassidy Rhea Hughes;Mackenzie Podliski; Natalie Ruth Sharpless

Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar

Rockton: Kacie D. Means

Westover: Adam Michael Dubyak; Josie Don McKee.

