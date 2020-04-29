LOCK HAVEN — Earlier this semester, Lock Haven University hosted a Summit On The Mountain event, coordinated largely with the Central Mountain High School Student Government.
This year, 89 students attended the event from five high schools, including Central Mountain High School, Bucktail Area High School, Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, Curwensville Area High School and Penns Valley Area High School.
The students arrived on campus at 8:45 a.m. and were welcomed in the Price Auditorium, with an admissions welcome and overview of the day. The students participated in five workshops on bullying and mental health, substance abuse, future expectations, apathy and diversity. The workshops were moderated by chaperones of the high schools. Students had lunch in Bentley Dining Hall and convened in Price for a group forum and wrap-up.
The wrap-up provided great discussion about problem solving in their respective high schools, which is the goal of the event.
