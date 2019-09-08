Local Rotary clubs in Northwestern Pennsylvania are offering high school students the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2020-21 School Year as a part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program.
Participating students learn about new cultures, learn to speak a new language and make friends with people from around the world. The program’s objective is to foster world peace, international understanding and good will by extending international communication at the personal level through the exchange of students of high school age.
Eligible students should be of good character and reputation; be between the ages of 15 to 18½ at time of departure; have above average academic ability; and have a pleasant personality. A preliminary application with a local interview is followed by final interviews in November.
The student's share of expenses include a $450 youth exchange program fee, airfare, insurance and other travel costs. The program is for one school year and the hosting Rotary club will provide housing with host families, food, schooling and a monthly allowance. Check out www.exchangestudent.org for more information.
To receive a preliminary application or for more information on how to participate in Rotary Youth Exchange, contact Jeff Simmons, Rotary District 7280 Outbound Coordinator, at (724) 875-1136 or jssim89167@yahoo.com, or contact the Rotary club in your area.