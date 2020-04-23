HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale recently announced the release of audit reports for school districts in Bucks, Clearfield, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, and Venango counties.
Harmony Area School District in Clearfield County was found to have complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for one finding: the district inaccurately reported transportation data to the state Department of Educaiton, resulting in an underpayment of $11,422.
“Although Pennsylvania schools remain closed due to the coronavirus, my audit team continues to work remotely with school officials to keep audits moving forward,” DePasquale said. “My school audits help ensure every available dollar of education funding is focused on students to improve their learning experience.”
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.