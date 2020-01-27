WESTOVER — Harmony Area elementary and Jr./Sr. high schools have announced the names of students who were named to the honor rolls for the second grading period.
Distinguished honors
Grade 4, Joseph Cunkelman, Keeghan Neilson and Owen Stiver.
Grade 5, Parker Maseto, Cheyanna Pusateri and Alexis Wagner.
Grade 6, Alexis Brink.
Grade 7, Owen Bailey, Kacey Brothers and Veronica Cunkelman.
Grade 8, Jack Bracken, Mariah Brothers, Tyra Peace and Hannah Westover.
Grade 10, Mikenzie Adams and Macey Hughes.
Grade 11, Hailey Boring, Isaac Elias, Brieanna Hann, Traci Hauser, Emily Rorabaugh and Dorey Westover.
Grade 12, Tori Hauser, Brandy Kitchen, Makayla Price, Isaac Rainey, Ethan Rito, Jordan Schneider, Kaylob Watson, Jayden Westover and Emma Young.
Honor rollGrade 3, Landon Brink, Sarah Hazelton, Maddox Hugill, Holden Knittle, Bryce Leiden, Abigail Levisky and Isabella Neff.
Grade 4, Audrey Alvisio, Zachary Bingaman, Blayze Buchanan, Madelynn Farmery, Gunnar Michael, Sarah Neff, Lincoln Oldaker, Rocco Perruso and Alexandria Rising.
Grade 5, Sha’laydrea Dotts, Gabriel Griffin, Brady Hagens, Bryson Hagens, Julie Noel, Rebecca Rainey, Elona Strong and Alexis Wholaver.
Grade 6, Daniel Bruce, Erica Cinko, Jayden Fry, Stephen Perruso and Payleigh Roberts.
Grade 7, Allen King, Holley Oldaker, Brady Rose, Madison Sheredy, Maria Stein and Sierra Yarnall.
Grade 8, Alexandria Arnold, Jaylee Beck, Jaden Friend, Brady Houser, Foster Rowles, Morgan Rowles and Spencer Woods.
Grade 9, Michaela Brink, Cohlton Fry, Anthony Maseto, Delia Meagher, Alyssa Passmore, William Rainey and Sydney Winnings.
Grade 10, Katelyn Dotts, Zane Huey, Jaden Hugill and Julie Rainey.
Grade 11, Cole Bailey, Morgan Boothman, Kara Brown, Tanner Davis, Zachary Fry, Autumn Jones, Emmalee Neff and Joshua Rainey.
Grade 12, Samantha Bruce, Jeffrey Jones, Kaleb Kruise, Adam McGarvey, Derek Pettus, Hunter Rainey, David Rorabaugh and Lucas Smith.