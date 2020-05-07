Harchak is CCCTC graduate of the month

Stefani Harchak, who attended the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s practical nursing program, continued her learning to earn her associate’s degree as a registered nurse, and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in nursing.
She is currently employed at Geisinger’s Gray’s Wood’s Endoscopy Center as a Nurse Supervisor.
Harchak feels she is the nurse she is today because she began her nursing career at CCCTC. During her time at CCCTC, Harchak said she was grateful for what she learned while in the practical nursing program because it introduced her to the medical field and gave her the opportunity to do a lot of hands-on experience.
Harchak became a certified instructor for the American Heart Association and teaches BLS, ACLS, and PALS. She was featured in the ambulatory surgery national magazine about an idea that would help pediatric patients reduce their fear and anxiety at the surgery center. She was also featured through Geisinger on her education throughout the past ten years.
Harchak is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study. To enroll in the programs at CCCTC, call Holly Ryan at 768-4603 or visit www.ccctc.edu.