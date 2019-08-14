LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Lock Haven University Testing Center will conduct a number of Graduate Record Examinations General Tests throughout the fall semester. The first testing session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in the Testing Center.
Other dates the test will be administered during the fall semester include:
- 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25
- 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
- 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
- 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8
- 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12
- 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2
- 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19
For more information, visit www.lockhaven.edu/workforce and click on LHU Testing Center. Register early as seats will fill quickly.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
Lock Haven University’s main campus is located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. The university offers 49 undergraduate majors and certifications with 47 minors and eight graduate programs.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.